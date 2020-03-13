Biden & Sanders take aim at Trump’s administration on handling of coronavirus

So far, 21 states have declared a state of emergency including Maryland and Virginia

(WDVM) — Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders delivered remarks on the growing number of cases of coronavirus. Both presidential hopefuls also took aim at President Trump’s administration on the handling of the virus.

A day after President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night, Democratic presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are going after the president for how his administration is handling the global pandemic.

“Protecting the health and safety of the American people is the most important job of any president, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration,” said Biden during a press conference in Delaware.

Biden said the fears from the public are growing because of the lack of trust from the president.

“…Fueled by adversarial relationships with the truth that he continues to have. Our government’s ability to respond effectively has been undermined by hollowing out our agencies and disparagement of science. And our ability to derive a global response is dramatically, dramatically undercut by the damage trump has done to our credibility and our relationships around the world,” said Biden.

Bernie Sanders took the podium on Thursday afternoon.

“The crisis we face from the coronavirus is on a scale of a major war and we must act accordingly.

Sanders calls trump’s administration “largely incompetent.”

“That is largely incompetence and whose incompetence and recklessness having threatened the lives of many many people in our country,” said Bernie in Burlington, Vermont

So far, 21 states have declared a state of emergency including Maryland and Virginia.