LIVE: Biden, Harris mark 50 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S.

WASHINGTON (NewNation Now) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are participating in an event commemorating the more than 50 COVID-19 vaccine shots given in the U.S. Thursday.

As of Thursday, more than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the U.S., according to the CDC, including 50 million since Biden and Harris first took office. Biden set an initial goal of 100 million doses in their first 100 days in office.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST. NewsNation will live stream the event in the player above.

Prior to the event, Biden and Harris also received a briefing from members of their COVID-19 team on virus response and the state of vaccinations.