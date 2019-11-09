Bicyclist hit near I-495 on-ramp

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – A bicyclist was hit by a car on Friday evening in Bethesda.

It happened along Old Georgetown Rd at the I-495 East on-ramp around 5:45 p.m. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes and on and off-ramps were closed for several hours during the investigation.

The scene of this accident is just a block away from where a 17-year-old bicyclist was killed after a crash in early August.