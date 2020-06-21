Bethesda church petitions to memorialize African cemetery

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) – A longstanding community conflict is set to continue this week between Montgomery County’s Housing Opportunities Commission and a church petitioning to memorialize an old African american cemetery in Bethesda.

The Macedonia Baptist church has been working to preserve the Moses African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, which is located on the grounds of an in-progress construction site.

Marsha Coleman-Adebayo of the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition said their movement seeks to protect black lives from the cradle to the grave.

“We always say little girls are in that cemetery as well as the original population of kidnapped Africans,” Coleman-Adebayo said. ” So this is a crime scene. This is a crime scene that Montgomery County is trying to cover up.”

The church has scheduled several protests for the week, calling on the housing opportunities commission and the County Executive to stop the construction and to memorialize the cemetery as a historical site.

