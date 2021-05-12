Berkeley Springs to welcome new recovery facility, jobs

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A new residential treatment & recovery facility in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is in the works, which will generate 60 jobs in Berkeley Springs.

An abandoned schoolhouse is about to employ dozens of professional and support workers.

The new Lotus Recovery Center will be housed in an abandoned pubic school building in the center of town. Veteran Morgan County State Senator Charles Trump says the project will fill a vital need, not only for the region, but the entire State of West Virginia.

“The need is critical in West Virginia,” said Senator Trump, “and as everyone knows the opiate problem is not just a West Virginia problem but it’s acute in West Virginia.”

Senator Trump says the building will need substantial renovation and work but will be a worthwhile addition to the community. As chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the State Senate, he sees the need for a medical facility like this. But, he says, it is just one of the critical building blocks in fighting the opioid crisis.

“Treatment is an important aspect of it,” Senator Trump explained. “There’s a law enforcement aspect to it with respect to people that sell illegal drugs. And there’s an education aspect involved with it too particularly for our young people.”

Senator Trump can’t help but draw a parallel to locating a “healing” facility in his hometown, Berkeley Springs. This is the place, after all, where George Washington would come to relax in the town’s legendary mineral baths.

“For many of us,” said the senator, “it’s perfect for Berkeley Springs. This is a town that, throughout its history, has been involved with healing.”

When open to the community, it will not only help the economy, but the mental and physical health of residents in the region. Remodeling the building is expected to take many months. It could be late summer or fall before the project is ready to proceed.

Lotus Recovery already operates a similar facility in Boone County, southern West Virginia. More information is available at www.lotusrecoverycenters.com.