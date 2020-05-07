Berkeley Springs overcomes pandemic challenges to celebrate Morgan County bicentennial

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The eastern panhandle town of Berkeley Springs has spent years planning Morgan County’s bicentennial celebration. But the coronavirus has shaken up those plans.

The community had planned to observe this milestone in a big way and through modern technology they’re still able to educate about the honor and the area’s rich history.

Jeanne Mozier with the Museum of Berkeley Springs says she has been doing a series of lectures on the economic history of Morgan County. “We’ve been doing them live stream. so suddenly instead of having an audience of 50, we’re having an audience of thousands of people!”

But behind the scenes, planning a celebration took a back seat to keeping the town safe. Jules “Happy” Rone is a Berkeley Springs merchant who launched an initiative to make and distribute masks.

“We got people to donate materials and elastic and people to donate their time sewing and this week we’ll hit 2,000 masks,” she says.

And small business is gradually starting to make a comeback. Regina Aamacha owns an eclectic wine and cheese shop across from the downtown gazebo and mineral springs.

“I actually just reopened the store last week,” Aamacha says, “to allow people to come in. I’m allowing two people at a time. Before that I was doing phone orders and curbside packup. Or I would deliver. And I just have a sign on my window with my phone number, so if you want cheese call me!”

And for new small businesses, like Charlotte’s Cafe, the bicentennial was supposed to attract scores of new visitors. But who saw the coronavirus coming?

Ashley Mason owns the café and says she anticipated this bicentennial year a lot more tourism. “I was thinking we’ll be able to celebrate in an even bigger way,” says Mason. And the pandemic hit. And we were all scrambling around trying to figure out well what are we gonna do now? How are we going to bring in the tourism or even if we’re going to have any tourism in 2020.”

But the town is really coming together. A pandemic will not stop its bicentennial celebration.

MORE WEST VIRGINIA NEWS FROM WDVM