Berkeley Springs has ties to George Washington this Presidents Day

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The weather in our region was spectacular as we observed Presidents Day.

And in the quaint town of Berkeley Springs in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, tourists from some big cities not far away trekked over to see where our first president — George Washington — would relax in the natural mineral baths of the Morgan County seat. He and Lord Fairfax believed that the springs had healing powers, just as Native Americans had long before. As a result, the town became one of the oldest spas in the South, and tourists today marvel at the connection to American history.

Colin Reinhard is a teacher from Baltimore visiting Berkeley Springs with his wife this Presidents Day and said, “it was surprising to find out that Washington had spent a good deal of time here. It’s amazing how even today we’re finding new and unique places to visit and even 200-plus years ago that our Founding Fathers were able to discover this wonderful place.”

The springs are now a state park, one of the nation’s oldest resorts. At a temperature of just over 74 degrees Fahrenheit, the mineral waters are fed from nearby springs at nearly a thousand gallons a minute.