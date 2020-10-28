Berkeley County voters want accountability from elected officeholders

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia voters are hoping winners of next week’s election will be more accessible.

A bipartisan cross-section of citizens in the eastern panhandle wants to engage their public officials on a regular basis. They want town halls, public forums, and other platforms to exchange ideas. and they are laying the groundwork for that now, saying they wish a dialogue had been established sooner.

Says John Potter, a Berkeley County voter, “There are representatives in West Virginia who regularly post social media updates, state senators will tell you what’s going on in the legislature. That is important to us.”

A view shared by Cathy Kunkel, the Democratic nominee for Congress in West Virginia’s second congressional district. She is critical that the incumbent she is challenging, Republican Congressman Alex X. Mooney does not hold regular town halls accessible to voters. Not getting constituent feedback, Kunkel says, contributes to failures in Washington.

“The economic depression that we’re in,” says Kunkel – ” you know we urgently need economic relief and it’s unacceptable that the Senate went home without passing anything to help working Americans in this crisis.”

Voters like Potter hope to meet with newly-elelcted officials right after the election next week.