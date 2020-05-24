Berkeley County Sheriff’s respond to second shooting Sunday night

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a second shooting Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a man shot multiple times in his legs.

According to Sheriff Curtis Keller, police responded after 5 p.m. to Trailer Court off of Route 11 South in the Pikeside area for shots fired. The investigation reveals two men allegedly got into a verbal altercation and the suspect physically beat the victim on his head. The suspect then allegedly shot the victim twice in his legs. The suspect was later detained and has been arrested.

This story is developing and will be updated.