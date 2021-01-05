Berkeley County Sheriff hopes to make arrests soon in weekend fatal bar shootings

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies may be closing in on suspects in Saturday night’s fatal shooting outside of Laddie’s Bar and Grill in Martinsburg.

Two adult males were pronounced dead at the scene — in the parking lot of the establishment — and a third victim was transported to Berkeley Medical Center for emergency treatment. The sheriff’s criminal investigation division has been interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage while asking that anyone from the community with information contact the sheriff’s department.

“We’re hoping for a very quick result in this situation and our officers have done a really, really good job of swiftly addressing the situation,” says Nathan Harmon, Sheriff for Berkeley County.

Ladd Jasper, the owner of Laddie’s, offered condolences to the families of the victims. He is grateful for all the inquiries about his safety, and that of his staff. Jasper said he is praying for the families of all involved.