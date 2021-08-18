Berkeley County Sheriff Harmon teams up with WVU Medicine on I-81 anti-speeding initiative

Dr. Jason Turner with WVU Medicine (left) and Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon are teaming up to help warn motorists about the dangers of unsafe driving on Interstate 81.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Motorists may be going too fast on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County — here’s a message from Sheriff Nathan Harmon: slow down!

The sheriff says there are just too many dangerous accidents from violating the speed limit. He is installing warning message boards when sensors detect you are in violation.

His department is teaming up with the WVU Medical Center in Berkeley County to make the public aware that unsafe driving is a public health concern.

“We have busy lives,” acknowledged Sheriff Harmon. “We tend to forget about the posted speed limits, so our department has purchased two of warning machines that you’ll see deployed here very very soon.”

“We are seeing way too many accidents and trauma patients from Interstate 81. It’s not safe to travel,” Dr. Jason Turner, a surgeon at WVU Medicine, said.

Sheriff Harmon says he will work closely with the West Virginia legislature for even stronger tools to curtail speeding, such as cameras that can record your license number and send citations to motorists who violate safety laws.