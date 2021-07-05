Berkeley County Meals on Wheels pays tribute to a special volunteer

Thelma Gerspach of Martinsburg has been a Berkley County Meals on Wheels volunteer for 30 years. Covid kept her at home but she maintains a strong connection to the program.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Meet Thelma Gerspach, a Martinsburg woman who is almost a hundred years old and has a big heart for her neighbors.

She prepared meals for Meals on Wheels for 30 years — now Meals on Wheels comes to her. Gerspach moved from New Jersey to Martinsburg to be near her daughter. What drew her to be a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Berkeley County?

“I know there’s a need for it and people at our church did a lot of volunteering and they said I was new in the area and they suggested meals on wheels,” Gerspach said.

Then COVID hit. Because it was advisable for her to stay inside, especially at her age, Meals on Wheels came to her. Diva Bunting with Touchstone Realty in Berkeley County would often make those deliveries.

“She’s a wonderful person and she’s volunteered for so many years faithfully, and it’s just really a pleasure to be able to now give back and help Thelma out,” Bunting said.

Gerspach is spending lots of time this summer in her garden with her great-grandson, but her longtime friends from Berkeley County Meals on Wheels are always close by.

“Up until COVID she was there, like – well, she put us all to shame! She was washing pots and pans that were bigger than she was. Our entire staff has fallen in love with her,” Dianne Waldron, director of the Berkeley County Meals on Wheels, said.

“She just doesn’t stop, and her heart and soul is in Meals on Wheels, and we’re so happy to be able to… oh! I’m going to cry,” Maryann Crawley with Berkeley County Meals on Wheels said.

If not for COVID, Thelma would still be in the kitchen.

For anyone in and around Berkeley County who may be interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels, take a look at their website.