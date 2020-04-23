Berkeley County Meals on Wheels continues to feed hungry seniors

"Think about if it was one of your loved ones that was left hungry."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it can be quite easy to forget about home-bound seniors. However, one Berkeley County program is making sure they are still a priority.

“With the help of our amazing staff, they have come out of their safe homes and come to work every day, haven’t missed a day of work and I just want to sincerely thank them,” said Director Dianne Waldron.

Berkeley County Meals on Wheels lost 75% of their volunteer workforce due to the stay at home order and health fears for older helpers. This has left only a handful of volunteers to prepare 1,000 meals every week, but with emotions running high, it brings tears to some.

“Think about your grandmother, think about your neighbor, think about anybody that you know that is not able to leave their house, wheelchair-bound, or being really hungry,” said Volunteer Maryann Crawley. “That’ll make you think twice.”

A special volunteer came to help too, Berkeley County Resident Phil Skinner will be deployed next month, but while he’s home in his own Mountain State, he’s using his time to give back.

“Just get out and help the community, it’s just something that’s easy to do if you have the time to do it,” said Skinner.

Since the pandemic started, Meals on Wheels hasn’t missed a single day delivering hot, nutritious meals to seniors in need and the reward is simple.

“When I get a phone call from one of our recipients that asks if they’ll still get their meal and asks us to promise them that we won’t stop, it just stops everything for me,” said Waldron. “I can’t promise them but I can promise 110% we’ll give it our best effort and we haven’t missed a day yet.”

