Berkeley County Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years with dedicated volunteer commitment

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — For 50 years, the Berkeley County Meals on Wheels has been delivering. During the challenging pandemic, they did not miss a single delivery.

Spend less than one minute with Mary Ann Crawley, a volunteer with Berkeley County meals on wheels, and you will see her emotional attachment to the program, celebrating a half-century of serving the community. She is just one example of what makes the program so special.

“Meals on Wheels is so important to the community,” Crawley said. “There are so many seniors that you don’t realize they can’t leave their house. They are literally homebound and they may not have a visitor all day long except for us when we bring them their meals. Even if it’s just for a short two or three-minute stop.”

Crawley said the delivery is also a wellness check.

Karen Schroder is busy these days planning a golf tournament fundraiser at the nearby Woods Resort for Berkeley County Meals on Wheels. She too is emotionally invested in serving the community.

“It’s a great organization,” Schroder said. “I can’t believe they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary and the dedication for never having an interruption in service during the whole Covid crisis.”

Last year, Berkeley County served 50,000 meals on wheels, double what it served just four years earlier even in the face of the challenges of COVID.

“No interruption in our service because of our dedicated staff,” Dianne Waldon, program director, proudly said. “And volunteers? We have 120 volunteer drivers, kitchen helpers, servers and packers.”

Cheryl Cain is a dedicated volunteer who sums it all up. Her fellow volunteers and those in the homes to whom she delivers in Berkeley County are all very special people.

“For some of the people it’s the only cooked meal they get all day,” Cain said. “And they’re very appreciative. They’re waiting for us to get there. And I really enjoy the people here. Everybody has such a great attitude of giving.”

More volunteers are certainly welcome. Just reach out to the Berkeley County Meals on Wheels Facebook or website. And that golf tournament — with a silent auction — to raise funds for the non-profit Berkeley County meals on wheels is set for July 17 at The Woods Resort in Hedgesville.