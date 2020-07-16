Berkeley County making commitment to broadband expansion

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County holds the distinction of being the fastest growing of all 55 West Virginia counties.

To keep up with all that growth in the state’s eastern panhandle, the county commission Thursday considered a strategic plan for expanding its broadband infrastructure with the help of a state community block grant. Council Vice President Dan Dulyea says it’s important for county schools which may be distance learning this fall, but also to build industry in the county.

“The infrastructure has to include first-rate internet service,” Dulyea says. “The faster the internet service is we can get, here locally, the higher paying jobs.”

And Dulyea says broadband and the MARC train commuter rail service are two of the most important economic development tools Berkeley County has to attract jobs to the eastern panhandle.

