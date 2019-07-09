MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDVM) — UPDATE: Following a shooting at a Martinsburg bar and grill, Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller reported Tuesday morning that two men and one woman are dead. Sheriff Keller also noted there is nobody in critical condition at this time.

Berkeley County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at the Ladder House Bar and Grill in Martinsurg Monday night, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller.

A nearby neighbor says he heard a few gunshots and called 9-1-1. There was heavy police presence on the scene Monday night as deputies were conducting their investigation. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched to the scene around 10:19 p.m. The sheriff’s office has not yet released any more information. We are following this story closely and we’ll bring you more details as they become available.