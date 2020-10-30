Berkeley County Council showcases regional airport for eastern panhandle legislators

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Council welcomed the eastern panhandle legislative delegation to a lunch meeting Thursday — in an airport hanger.

As the eastern panhandle continues to grow, the Eastern Regional Airport is playing an increasingly important role to accommodate that growth. That’s why the Berkeley County Council invited the West Virginia legislative delegation from the region to a business lunch — in a hanger — at tables surrounded by aircraft. For Delegate Jason Barrett, Democrat from Berkeley County, it makes perfect sense.



“The Martinsburg airport, for a long time, has been one of the most underutilized assets in the state,” Barrett says.

At the other end of the state capitol building, Republican Senator Craig Blair represents several eastern panhandle counties and agrees completely with his regional colleague in the House of Delegates.



“The future is going to take place here,” says Blair. “As places like Clorox and Proctor and Gamble come in they to be able to have an airport they can get in and get out of and be able to do the corporate business.”

“The airport just recently attracted some new tenants, so-called “FBO’s – or fixed based operators – which service private aircraft. And being adjacent to the West Virginia Air National Guard base complements resources which can be shared between the two.



“They’re really moving the airport in the right direction,” says Delegate Barrett. “It is such an asset not only to this region but to the entire state. And it features the longest runway in the state.”



The legislators and members of the county council hope the airport will continue to attract more business.

And the Berkeley County Council took the opportunity in its meeting with legislators today to get their feedback on property and sales tax proposals, a county home rule plan, and emergency services funding.