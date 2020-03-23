Berkeley County Council refocused on public health emergency

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Council went into emergency session Monday to refocus its response to the coronavirus crisis.
Though it had declared an emergency last week, council president Doug E. Copenhaver, Jr. felt the public health situation had intensified since then to the point county agencies needed to “redouble our preparedness” for “how serious this crisis is becoming.”
The Monday meeting followed immediately the “stay-at-home” order by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered from the state capital in Charleston.
Though there are no COVID-19 cases reported in Berkeley County, three are in neighboring Jefferson County and 650 cases are reported in the adjacent Maryland, Virginia and District of Columbia region.
Copenhaver reminds residents to visit county offices only for essential business or services and he is bracing for a very serious impact on county revenues from the crisis.
Councilwoman Elain Mauck said before Monday’s meeting she is especially concerned about senior citizens who are homebound being able to get their prescription medicines.
