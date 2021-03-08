Berkeley County Council hosting town halls to discuss options for growth

Berkeley County Councilman Dan Dulyea says the series of town halls starting this week will help measure public input on growth plans for parks and recreation, storm water management and public safety.

SPRING MILLS, W.Va. (WDVM) – In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the rapid rate of economic growth is driving a series of “town halls’ for citizen input on capital investments in Berkeley County.

The County Council is deciding where to best expand parks and recreation and stormwater management projects as well as enhance public safety operations at county fire departments and through the sheriff’s office. Councilman Dan Dulyea says the feedback from the public is important.

“What the public would like to see,” Dulyea said, “is if we’re going to enhance the parks and recreation areas. What the public would like to see is how trying to figure out a way to deal with the growth of the population and our fire services, the EMS and all of that.”

The first in the series of town halls is scheduled for this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the South Berkeley Volunteer Fire Department in Inwood.