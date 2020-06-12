Berkeley County Council budgeting to deal with COVID-19 demands

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It seems the pandemic has caused just about everyone to rework best laid plans, and that’s true for the Berkeley County government.

The Berkley County Council spent hours in their Thursday meeting reworking budgets to adjust for all the new priorities to head off the COVID-19 crisis. Berkeley, as the fastest-growing of all of West Virginia’s 55 counties, has the highest positive testing rate in the Mountain State with about 125 active cases currently. The council Thursday considered some accounting maneuvers to address this public health priority.

“The health department has a plan to expand — and we’ve been talking about that for about a year,” said council Vice President Dan Dulyea. “And those plans are kind of on hold right now when we look at what’s going on with the expenditures of overtime — that type of thing.”

But the business of managing the county — COVID-19 crisis notwithstanding – must go on. And the Thursday council session devoted considerable time to land use issues like the flood-prone Sportsman’s Paradise acerage near Marlowe.

“One day it could possibly be a county park with river access and quick access to the C&O canal,” says Council President Doug E. Copenhaver, Jr. “That would be our vision.”

President Copenhver says a relationship between the county and Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping prevent claims for property damage from flooding. Both he and Vice President Dulyea hope to capitalize on the site’s recreation potential for a boat ramp. And the federal commitment for Sportsman’s Paradise will protect the environment of the parcels which are typically characterized by flooding after heavy rains.

So as the coronavirus public health emergency stabilizes in the county, the commission will monitor the situation so the budget can accommodate needs to address it.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM