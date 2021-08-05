Berkeley County Council briefed on legislative options at state capitol

Summer Barrett is on retainer by the Berkeley County Council to be an eyes and ears on the West Virginia state legislature in Charleston for state funding that can help the fastest growing county in the state.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the Berkeley County Council heard Thursday from their first full-time “lobbyist” at the state legislature.

Summer Barrett told the council that she is keeping an eye on state programs and budget items that can benefit the state’s fastest-growing county — infrastructure for roads and water projects especially. Most counties defer to the West Virginia Association of Counties for this legislative support. But with the phenomenal growth in the region, Berkeley wants its own dedicated eyes and ears under the dome in Charleston.

“An eastern panhandle county like Berkeley County — a county that’s growing — it’s important that we ensure that we are getting a return on our investment. The county, we send a lot of money to Charleston, our residents pay a lot of money in taxes and fees,” Barrett said.

Barrett works closely with the Berkeley County delegation at the state capitol. In January lawmakers will gather for their next regular session of the legislature.