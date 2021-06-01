Berkeley County Clerk, Elaine Mauck, to face charges in circuit court pending grand jury action

Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck will face a grand jury on charges she removed locks from storage units in the name of her deceased predecessor.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck will have to face a grand jury on felony charges of breaking and entering.

In Berkeley County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, the judge ruled there is sufficient evidence that Mauck cut locks from storage units in the name of her deceased predecessor as county clerk, John Small.

After more than three hours of testimony from Small’s widow, the property manager of the storage facility and several county officials and employees, Mauck’s case was sent on to circuit court.

John Fink with Presidential Investigations is familiar with the county judicial system. He said, “Circuit court is a much high standard, it’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s the highest standard in the land. You must convince 12 jurors one way or the other in order to find someone guilty or, in some cases, innocent.”

Mauck was appointed in January to fill the unexpired term of Small, who passed away in February.