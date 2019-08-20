Berkeley County Board of Education discusses pending litigation in reference to Berkeley Heights Elementary School case

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– The Berkeley County Board of Education discussed pending litigation in reference to the Berkeley Heights Elementary School case.

The board voted to discuss the litigation in an executive session, meaning they discussed the matter in private. This comes after special education teacher Christina Lester along with two former aides, June Yurish and Kristin Douty were arrested Friday. The trio was arrested for failing to report suspected abuse.

WDVM reached out to the board for comment, but the board was unable to comment, due to it being pending litigation. The board also made it clear they would take no action at the meeting.