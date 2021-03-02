Beer & wine could start selling in Montgomery County grocery stores; bill introduced in legislative session

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Those who may want to buy beer or wine in Montgomery County, probably won’t find it in grocery stores but that could soon change.

Officials are now talking about a bill that would give grocery stores licenses to sell beer and wine. The bill was originally introduced by Delegate Lily Qi representing District 15. To get the license store would need to sell food in at least six different categories.

Officials are hoping the potential change would encourage new grocery stores to move to certain areas. More stores would give residents options and better access to fresh food.

“There is absolutely no loss to county residents by approving this and expanding opportunities for our residents to have a little more convenience,” said Evan Glass, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Some officials did not agree with the bill as it could hurt small business sales. If passed, the bill will take effect in July.