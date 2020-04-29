“Be the Light” brings graduating seniors back home

"It may be something small, but I think they'll see a bigger message."

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. (WDVM)– If you drive through the Jefferson County community, you may see porch lights flickering after 8 p.m. Well if you did, you saw the “Be the Light” event.

Jefferson High School invites its community to turn on and off their porch lights from 8:20 to 8:40 p.m. at night to show support for its graduating senior class. In military time, 8:20 at night reads 20-20, hence for the Class of 2020. The community is encouraged to participate and even drive by the high school to show support for the seniors, losing their last high school year and graduation due to the pandemic.

“People stand with us so despite the fact it’s a bummer we’re missing our traditional graduation,” said JCS Senior Robert Foglesong. “We at least know the community members feel for us, support us, and are trying to make it the best for us they can. It’s nice to know they got our back.”

Athletic Director Bill Stewart said the lights represent four key items for seniors: Thanks, Hope, Assurance, and Inspiration.

“It’s a thank you to the community by showing support around the neighborhoods where these kids live,” said Stewart. “The lights show a strong hope for their futures, assurance that JHS staff are always thinking of them and hopefully it’ll inspire them to remain true to their goals.”

Jefferson High School and its community will be holding their light event until this Friday, May 1st.