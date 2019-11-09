Battery Lane Park reopens

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)– On Saturday morning parents, kids, residents and Montgomery County officials came together in celebration of the newly renovated Battery Lane Park. Council member Andrew Friedson says he is “honored” to be able to serve as the park’s lead.

“Our parks are at the forefront of what makes Montgomery county such a great place to live it is key to our community and our quality of life,” said Friedson.

They had live music from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, food and fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Lucas Bonney project manager for Montogmery Parks says one of his favorite upgrades to the park is the playground.

“I’m excited that the playground is here and expanded because that’s such an important amenity to have in the community especially urban areas to have active recreation and an outlet for kids to go and play in the urban space,” said Bonney.

Some of the new amenities include upgraded lighting throughout the park a wider trail for bikers and runners, a completely new playground, resurfaced tennis and basketball courts, new picnic benches, fitness areas, and updated stormwater systems.

This park is one of the first parks in the county to take part in the new refresher program.