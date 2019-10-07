Baseball Mountaineers take on Marshall in Charleston

The West Virginia University baseball team opens its 2019 fall slate against Marshall on Friday, Sept. 27, at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Admission is free for all fans attending the exhibition contest.

WVU and Marshall have met 72 times in the regular season since the all-time series began in 1910. The Mountaineers own a 48-24 record against their in-state foe, including seven consecutive wins. WVU and Marshall met twice last season, with the Mountaineers sweeping the season series. On March 27, WVU topped the Thundering Herd, 15-3, in Charleston, before West Virginia completed the season sweep at home on April 30, with a 2-0 victory.

The two squads also met in an exhibition game last fall at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. WVU won, 8-1, on Sept. 21, 2018.

West Virginia opened fall practice on Sept. 13. Friday’s game is the first of the Mountaineers’ two meetings with Marshall this fall, as the two teams also will play on Friday, Oct. 4, in Morgantown.

West Virginia’s 2019 fall roster features 39 players, including 21 newcomers. Junior designated hitter Paul McIntosh, a 2019 All-Big 12 Second Team selection, returns to the squad, as does junior infielder and All-Big 12 honorable mention Tyler Doanes. Additionally, WVU’s 2019 signing class ranked No. 21 nationally, the highest in program history and the team’s first top-25 national baseball class.

The Mountaineers had one of the most successful seasons in program history last spring, finishing with a record of 38-22, the most wins under coach Randy Mazey and second-most ever. WVU reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years, and it hosted its first NCAA Regional since 1955. West Virginia also played in the Big 12 Championship Final for the second time in four seasons.

A program-record eight Mountaineers were selected in the 2019 MLB Draft, including right-handed pitcher and 11th-overall pick Alek Manoah, while 11 earned All-Big 12 honors, most in program history. Additionally, Mazey was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year last season after leading the squad to a top-25 ranking in each of the final eight weeks of the season.

Season-ticket deposits for the 2020 campaign are now available. Fans can visit WVUGAME.com to reserve seats for the upcoming year at Monongalia County Ballpark.