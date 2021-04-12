Baseball is coming back to Hagerstown, as Maryland General Assembly approves funding for new facility

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland General Assembly passed Senate Bill 0926 (SB 926), approving funding for a new Multi-Use Sports & Events Facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. This bill is now being sent on the desk of Governor Hogan’s office for his signature.

The new facility will become home to a future team within the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB). SB 926, which was sponsored by Senator Paul Corderman, and Senator George Edwards; will authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority up to $59.5 million in bonds, to finance the acquistiion, design, construction, and expenses to build the facility.

Once completed, the facility will be owned, and operated by Hagerstown-Washington County Industrial Foundation (CHIEF). This facility will also serve as a sports, entertainment, and community events hub, for the city of Hagerstown, and Washington County.

“The passage of this bill represents a generational opportunity to transform the trajectory of our community for future generations in a way we have never seen before,” said Senator Corderman in a statement. “I appreciate the support of Governor Hogan, Senate President Ferguson, House Speaker Jones, Chair Guy Guzzone of the Budget & Tax Committee, Chair Maggie McIntosh of the Appropriations Committee, and my fellow colleagues in the General Assembly in supporting and delivering this tremendous economic development opportunity for our community.”

In February, an announcement was made that the ALPB had received conditional approval for a new team in Hagerstown, which would be owned by local business Howard “Blackie” Bowen, the Chair of the Board, and CEO of Ewing Oil Company.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to bring a locally-owned, Atlantic League expansion team to Hagerstown,” said Mr. Bowen in a statement. “In addition to being a home for this elite professional baseball league, we look forward to using the Hagerstown Multi-Use Sports & Events Facility to host hundreds of other family friendly events each year. The facility will serve as a community gathering place for decades to come, while acting as a catalyst for new investment in the area. I want to thank Senator Corderman for his heroic work in getting this historic legislation passed so this project can be funded without using any local taxpayer money.”