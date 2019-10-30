Bank robbery suspect charged in Montgomery County

Police say Brown robbed two banks in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have charged a man in connection with two bank robberies in Rockville.

Asa Wilson Brown, 34, was arrested and charged for with robbing the Old Line Bank and Congressional Bank.

Police say the suspect would pass a note demanding money while implying he had a weapon.

Brown is being charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of theft.

He is currently being held without bond.