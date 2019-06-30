Baltimore attorney arrested after giving client binder full of drugs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An attorney from Baltimore tried to smuggled drugs into a Hagerstown prison, according to a statement from police.

Steven Thurman Mitchell allegedly took suboxone into Roxbury Correctional Institution.

A search of folders brought into the facility found over 100 pieces of the narcotic drug.

Correctional officers noticed that Mitchell tried to leave the facility at about 2p.m. without those two binders he entered in with.

Officers grabbed the folders from the client Mitchell had visited, identified as inmate Mandel Brown.

Mitchell is charged with drug possession and intent to deliver.

