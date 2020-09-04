Ballot counting snafu in Berkeley County June primary will lead to new safeguards

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County election officials have discovered there were more ballots tallied in the June primary than the number of participating voters.

They also found that some absentee ballots were added twice, a glitch they say happened because the original May primary date was rescheduled in light of the coronavirus, and those were the ballots double-counted. While some are asking what safeguards West Virginia’s chief elections officer, Secretary of State Mac Warner had in place, Berkeley County officials are being pro-active.

“We’re in the process of developing a far more robust procedure for the November election and further elections that’s going to go above and beyond the Secretary of State’s requests,” said Darrell Shull, Chief Deputy Clerk for the elections division.

The Berkeley County Council will be looking into the tallying errors at its meeting next week.