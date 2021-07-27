Backyard pool rentals prove to be a growing business as more people “staycation”

Because of the pandemic more people are “staycationing,” which has created a market for backyard pool rentals.

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — Renting a backyard pool by the hour is a new thing coming out of the pandemic. That backyard swimming pool can make a splash in more ways than one.

At T&C Pool and Spa near Martinsburg, business is going swimmingly.

“People aren’t going anywhere. they’re deciding to vacation in their backyard. they spend that money they would spend on vacation for a backyard vacation,” owner Charity Huff said.

Some enterprising backyard pool owners are seizing that stay-at-home market by renting their pools by the hour.

“Some local pools still aren’t open this year because of the pandemic and lots of people want to go swimming,” Julie Purkey at T&C said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some backyard pool owners are pulling down $5,000 to $10,000 a month.

“Not everybody’s lucky as us to have two rivers and a couple creeks to go swimming in. Other parts of the state there’s just not any rivers or creeks to swim in,” Purkey said.

According to Purkey, there’s a little bit of nostalgia attached to all of this backyard pool entrepreneurship: “I think backyard pool rentals is a wonderful idea. It just goes back to the old community pools where you had to pay to go swimming.”

This hourly gig for time in the backyard pool is just great for the region’s economy, Purkey said.

“People are spending money on pools and “staycations” and I’m really glad it helps the eastern panhandle and the small businesses that are here,” Purkey explained.

“We’re being told this is going to continue until about 2023 and then it should start to level out. so it’ll be another fun summer next year,” Huff added.

Here’s some advice for backyard pool owners concerned about underage drinking and too much noise: stay at the pool and check your homeowners’ policy. Some online platforms are capitalizing on the backyard pool rental market, taking a percentage to match hosts with guests.