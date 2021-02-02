Atlantic League grants conditional approval for new Hagerstown member team

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, or ALPB, has granted conditional approval for a new member team in the city of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Club ownership will be lead by Howard “Blackie” Bowen; who is Chairman of the Board and CEO of Ewing Oil Company. Mr. Bowen is currently working on the design, construction, and funding efforts for a new multi-sports facility; and is looking for assistance from city officials, & civic leaders, to find ways for funding and construction for the facility that will meet the ALPB’s standard.

The facility’s proposed site is at Baltimore Street and Summit Avenue, close to Hagerstown’s Arts & Entertainment District; which features the renovated Maryland Theatre, the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts (BISFA), as well as several local businesses and eateries

“As someone who calls Hagerstown home, I am excited about the opportunities that a new Atlantic League team and multiuse facility can bring to our community,” said Mr. Bowen in a statement. “Hagerstown deserves a high-level facility that serves as a unique gathering place, while bringing new economic activity to our downtown. I look forward to working with the community ot make this project happen.”

Maryland Senator Paul Corderman, whose district includes Hagerstown in Washington County, is working on legislation that would allow the Maryland Stadium Authority, also the MSA, to work as a project manager, for the new facility.

“The Maryland Stadium Authority is a premier organization and the possibility to pair them together with a first-class organization like the Atlantic League is a tremendously exciting opportunity for our community,” said Senator Corderman. “This proposed partnership provides an opportunity like never before – local ownership for a team that has a desire to be a part of this community. At the same time, this has the ability to serve as the anchor for major economic development & job opportunities in the heart of an area that is so desperately needed.”