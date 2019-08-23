At least five people injured at Jefferson County Fair as a result of a horse pulling contest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At least five people were injured Thursday evening at the Jefferson County Fair as a result of a horse pulling contest.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty, around 7:45 p.m., the horse pulling contest took a turn for the worst. Some horses went forward and ran into people as a result. Dougherty says one woman was taken to Winchester Medical Center with compound fractures. The rest of the people who were injured were taken to the Jefferson Medical Center.

