Ashley HomeStore Helping Provide Over 4 Million Meals Nationwide

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Home Furnishings retailer Ashley HomeStore of Charleston, Barboursville, Parkersburg and Beckley has teamed up with Feeding America, donating $10,000, to ensure that neighbors in need have required food and resources.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the many communities we call home, there is a growing need for the services Feeding America provides.

According to a press release, in total, Ashley HomeStores around the country have come together to donate over $448,000, providing more than 4.4 Million meals nationwide.

In addition, there was a match provided for Ashley HomeStores contribution through the Tony Robbins challenge, bringing the total amount to more than 8 Million meals donated throughout the nation.

“During this time of uncertainty, our communities must look after and provide aid to those who are most at risk.” states Bob Young, owner of the local Ashley HomeStore locations. “ As a locally owned business, it is important to make sure our efforts to help are used here at home. We are proud to support and donate to this national effort by Ashley Furniture by providing $10,000 to the Feed America effort. Locally, Feed America’s efforts are administered through Mountaineer Foodbank and Facing Hunger Foodbank. We are thankful and honored to be able to contribute to providing meals to those in need”.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Ashley Furniture has implemented the several efforts to help communities:

Donation of over 4.4 Million meals through Feeding America.

Donation of thousands of Ashley manufactured medical gowns for hospitals.

Ashley has transported essential goods, comprised of medical supplies, masks, grocery items, water, agricultural supplies and more on their transportation fleet.

Donation of over 1,200 mattresses and hundreds of bed frames to various children’s organizations, churches, medical shelters and non-profit organizations throughout the nation.

Ashley HomeStore is the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world’s best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,025 locations in 60 countries. Giving back to the communities in which they serve is at the center of the company’s purpose statement, “To inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us.”

To join their mission in feeding America, click here.