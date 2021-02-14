Ashes will now be sprinkled, not smeared, this Wednesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — These days changes are expected and Church procedures are no exception.

Ash Wednesday is less than a week away but church goers will not be getting ashes put on their foreheads. Instead– ashes will be sprinkled on the top of your head.

Although it might sound a little unusual, it’s a common practice in other countries and actually the original concept.

Bishop Mark Brennan says the change is temporary and hopes the Church can return to normal practices after the pandemic.

My gut feeling is that this is temporary. There’s no reason when we get past the pandemic to not return to our normal practice in the United States of putting ashes on the forehead. I’d be happy to go back to that. But for some reason, if it would not be better to do that, I’m open to that too. Bishop Mark Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

Ash Wednesday is this week and it will officially kick off the Lenten season.