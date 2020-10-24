Ashburn volunteer firefighters raise concerns regarding Loudoun’s Fire Rescue staff plans

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Ashburn Volunteer Rescue Fire Department has raised concerns regarding a change to 24-hour shifts for Loudoun career firefighters.

The current system allows Loudoun County career firefighters working 12-hour day shifts for those who are assigned to volunteer-staffed positions. The volunteers provide front-line coverage for 12-hour shifts overnight.

In November 2019, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to change Loudoun County career firefighters to 24-hour shifts. Volunteer firefighters have two main concerns: volunteer retention, and tax payer money.

“It’s essentially saying, ‘You’re not good enough, we’re going to put somebody else here to do the job, we’re gonna relegate you to a second tier,'” said Josh Townsend, President of the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. “That becomes incredibly demoralizing, and will lead us to lose volunteers.”

In a press release, the fire department stressed the consequences of excess staff, such as housing issues.

“This decision threatens the volunteers’ role because the county could force the volunteers to house the extra career staff members at night, despite the fact that volunteers will also be present and on duty. In other jurisdictions, this has led to career firefighters taking over the first tier staffing, while volunteers were forced to serve as back-up or supplemental staffing,” said the press release.

Townsend also said that the conversion to 24-hour shifts will be costly — an estimated $27.6 million raised in taxes. The press release stated that career firefighters would be “being paid to sleep while volunteers continue to freely serve our communities.”

“As a citizen and a tax payer here in Ashburn, it really concerns me that we would be essentially double-paying, when volunteers are already in the stations, really doing the job,” said Townsend.

President Townsend spoke at the Loudon County Board of Supervisor’s meeting on Oct. 20th. His full remarks and concerns can be read here.