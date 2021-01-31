Ashburn man arrested after assaulting deputy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn man is in custody after fleeing from a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Robert B. Smith, 47, was arrested on Friday. Police responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. in the Ashburn Village area for a suspected intoxicated driver.

Smith was found at a gas station by police, and where he struck the sheriff’s deputy multiple times. The suspect closed his car door on the deputy’s hand.

A pursuit ensued, with smith losing control of the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot near the Dulles Toll Road.

He was charged with assault on law enforcement, felony eluding and reckless driving.

Smith was also wanted out of Fairfax County for reckless driving and felony eluding. He remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.