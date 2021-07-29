As Berkeley County grows, demand for ambulance service putting strain on system

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Over the past three years, Berkeley County emergency squads have transported more than 7,500 people for medical care.

That number is likely only to increase. That’s why Brian Costello, Director of the Berkeley County Emergency Ambulance Authority told the county council Thursday that more funding is needed to supplement the ambulances and support vehicles in their fleet, facilities and equipment. And costs are just going up.

“You know, a number of years ago an ambulance was $160,000 and now they’re $250,000,” said Costello.

Costello anticipates the user fees will have to be increased to meet costs.