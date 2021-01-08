Art community in Martinsburg looking to raise profile from storefront venue

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle has a thriving artistic community. But how to showcase their talent?
Vacant retail space on North Queen Street in the heart of town has become just that place for exhibits, retail shows and to serve as a social gathering spot. During the winter visitors are welcome to drop in on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 to 3. And the arts council has big plans to expand.
Says Anna Howard, President, of the Berkeley Arts Council, “we’re working on expanding in music and dance and poetry and we’re here for the eastern panhandle. We hope the eastern panhandle comes in to see us.”
During the pandemic the arts council is hosting receptions through live streams with a conversation about music and art next Friday evening at 6 p.m.
