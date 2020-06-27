Art center provides supplies for protest signs

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – A Rockville art center was helping out demonstrators Saturday morning by providing them the supplies they need to make protest signs.

Located on Gibbs street, VisArts set up tables with donuts, coffee, and art supplies for anyone wanting to come by and create a sign for a demonstration.

VisArts Instructor Kimberly Swanner said there are plenty of ways people can support a cause.

“I’m just me, I can’t hand out lots of resources, I can’t be on the front line to do medical care for protesters, but there are organizations that do,” Swanner said. “And if I can somehow, in some part contribute to that, that’s awesome.”

Swanner said the event was completely free to the public and anyone could come to make a sign with some artistic guidance from their instructors