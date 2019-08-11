Arrest made in connection with July arson fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– An arrest was made in connection with a July arson fire in Warren County.

Back in July, crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Catlett’s Ford Road for a house fire.

After an investigation, officials determined the cause of fire to be an act of arson and were able to make an arrest on Saturday.

Carl Wayne Robinson, 46, was arrested and charged with burning and destroying dwelling house. Robinson is being held at RSW Regional Jail without bond.

