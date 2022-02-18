Arlington Public Schools pause virtual learning option

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools are pausing the virtual learning option for hundreds of their students for the next school year.

Nearly 600 students are enrolled in the virtual learning program.

The school board made the decision on Thursday during a school board meeting.

Board members said the program needs to be reworked to better plan for future learning. Board members also claim the decision comes after concerns over the academic performances of virtual students vs. in-person learning.

Many students enrolled in the virtual program are at high risk for COVID-19.

APS allows parents to apply for a medical exemption for students with health concerns and can be enrolled in the virtual program if eligible.