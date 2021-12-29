Arlington Public Library distributes rapid COVID-19 tests

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – The Arlington Public Library is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Health to give free COVID-19 rapid at-home tests.

This comes after the surge of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant. Arlington Public Library will be giving out tests on Dec. 30 starting at noon when libraries open. The tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be picked up from the service desk at each library location.

Only 2,000 test kits are available. However, visitors are welcome to pick up test kits for themselves and household members.

For more information on library locations, visit www.library.arlingtonva.us.