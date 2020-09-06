Arlington Police Department looking for cyclist after series of assaults on VA bike trails

Arlington police are looking for an agggresive man who has assaulted numerous people on local bike trails. (Courtesy: Arlington Police Department)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who has been yelling, mooning and hitting people on local bike trails.

In a press release, officials said that they have received five reports of “an aggressive cyclist involved in confrontations with pedestrians walking the trails.”

The incidents have been reported at various spots on the W&OD trail, as well as Custis Trail. Reports claim that the suspect frequently yells at pedestrians to get off the trails, attempting to strike them, and mooning them before riding off.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50’s with gray hair, an athletic build and between 5’8 to 5’11.

Arlington Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us