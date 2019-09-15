Arlington Parks and Recreation employee arrested for sexual assault

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An employee of Arlington County’s Parks and Recreation has been arrested for inappropriately touching a girl at a rec center.

Walter Contreras, 42, of Arlington, has been charged with aggravated sexual battery. On September 10, authorities received a late report of the alleged assault that happened at the Barcroft Recreation Center.

Police say Contreas asked the victim to accompany him to one of the rooms inside the recreation center. Once there, he allegedly approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

Police are seeking possible additional victims. Anyone with past inappropriate encounters with this suspect or who has additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-228-4241.