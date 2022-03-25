ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – The Arlington County Board has appointed nine members to the county’s new community oversight board, which will provide the community with an outlet to voice feedback on policing.

The community oversight board will consist of seven voting members who are residents of Arlington and two non-voting members with law enforcement experience. They will accept feedback from the community, including complaints from the public about the police.

Christian Dorsey, the Arlington County Board Vice-Chair, says they will work with the community to improve its relationship with law enforcement.

“One of the clear recommendations from the group was let’s have an oversight board that’s made up of community members who can help provide not only oversight of the police department for when things go wrong, but can be a regular sounding board for complaints that may be in the community, or a way for us to just look at data and policies to make sure we’re at the best possible level of providing policing in Arlington,” Dorsey says.

The Arlington Board voted last July to form the Community Oversight Board.