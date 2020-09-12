Arlington Health Equity program brings COVID-19 services to families in need

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Government has teamed up with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to create health equity in the county.

“Health equity means everyone has access to the conditions needed for optimal health and well-being. It acknowledges and aims to address systemic barriers to achieving this, including social structures that lead to differences in health outcomes by income, race, gender, educational attainment, sexual orientation, immigration status, and more,” said Dr. Aaron Miller, Director of the County Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management in a release.

As a result of the new program, Arlington Public Schools will be providing 11,000 health kits to provide to children and their families in need. The kits will contain masks, hand sanitizer, and multilingual information about COVID-19 services available.

The County will also be bringing testing events to vulnerable communities, as well as cloth face covering kits. They have also extended the hours at the Arlington Mill Community Center testing site. The location will have evening hours from 1-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month, as well as the first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.