Arlington County police say 2 men arrested in relation to 1998 homicide case

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va (WDVM) – The Arlington County Police Department say two men have been charged in relation to the 1998 homicide of a woman.

Police say 59-year-old James Christopher Johnson and 53-year-old Bobby Joe Leonard have been charged in connection to the murder of 52-year-old Andrea Cincotta.

According to police, On August 21, 1998 the victim was found dead inside the bedroom of an apartment in the Colonial Village neighborhood in the 1700 block of N. Rhodes Street. It is said that she shared that apartment with Johnson at the time of her death.

Johnson is being held without bond and Leonard is being held on related charges.