Arlington County Board approves funding for police body cameras

ARLINGTON, V.a (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board voted unanimously on Wednesday to appropriate funds toward police body cameras.

The funds will be allocated in 2021 and total $475,687.

The funding will equip 250 officers, 30 sheriffs, and 20 fire marshals with body cameras.

“We have received so many messages about body worn cameras and this is a critical investment to keep faith with our community really and in this moment nationally” said Matt De Ferranti during Wednesday’s board meeting.

The board spoke highly about the topic. De Ferranti said that the police support it and the “moment is right.”